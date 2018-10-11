Hailee Steinfeld to host 2018 MTV EMAs

MTV has just announced that Academy Award-nominated actress and recording artist Hailee Steinfeld will host the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, which will air live globally from Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Spain on Sunday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT. Hailee will also perform at the international awards show. In a statement, she noted, "The EMAs are a show where anything can happen. I can’t wait to host a night filled with incredible artists, performances, some surprises of my own -- let's do this, Bilbao!" The 2017 EMA "Best Push Artist" winner also nabbed a 2018 MTV EMA nomination in the Best Pop category, joining fellow nominees Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, and Shawn Mendes. Camila leads all nominees for this year's awards with six nods, including Best Artist and Best Video and Song for "Havana." Ariana and Post Malone each have five nominations, while Drake and Dua Lipa have four apiece.
A full list of nominees can be found here. "Hailee is a true global superstar renowned for her exceptional talent with a career that spans music, film and TV," said Bruce Gillmer, global head of music and talent, Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International. "We are thrilled to have her as host for this year’s MTV EMAs in Bilbao and can’t wait to see her light up the stage with her incredible energy."
Fans can vote for their favorite acts at mtvema.com until November 3rd at 11:59pm CET -- that's 6:59 p.m. ET -- at mtvema.com.
