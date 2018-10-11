Here’s how you can get Muse to dedicate a song to you
If you've ever dreamed of Muse dedicating a song to you during a concert, then you're in luck. The British rockers have teamed up with the Omaze fundraising website to give you the opportunity to score VIP tickets to the band's show in London on December 3. Should you win, Muse will also dedicate a song to you during the show. In order to enter, Muse is asking you to donate to The Prince's Trust, a U.K. charity that supports vulnerable youth. The more money you donate, the more times you'll be entered in the contest. For more info, visit Omaze.com. Muse will release their new album Simulation Theory on November 9. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.