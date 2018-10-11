Jack White’s Third Man Records to host MC50 concert on 50th anniversary of “Kick Out the Jams” recording
October 30 and 31, 1968, iconic proto-punk band MC5 recorded their legendary debut album Kick Out the Jams in their hometown of Detroit. Fifty years later, MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer will return to Detroit to play a special show at Jack White's Third Man Records this October 30. Kramer will be joined by his new band, MC50, which he started to celebrate MC5's 50th anniversary. The group includes Soundgarden's Kim Thayil, Faith No More's Billy Gould, Fugazi's Brendan Canty, and Zen Guerrilla's Marcus Durant. The show will also feature appearances by Soundgarden and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron and Detroit musician and producer Don Was. As with many other Third Man Records events, the MC50 show will be recorded and immediately pressed to vinyl using the label's "direct-to-acetate" method. For ticket info, visit ThirdManStore.com.