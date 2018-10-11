Kane Brown invites fans to Nashville for a performance and a premiere

ABC/Image Group LAKane Brown
is partnering with Apple Music for a special Nashville show leading up to the release of his sophomore album.
The “Lose It” hitmaker will not only perform on Thursday, November 1, he’ll also host an exclusive screening of the new short film, Apple Music Presents: Kane Brown, Experiment
. The event starts at 7:30 CT, with tickets available now online
.
Kane’s second album, Experiment
, arrives a little more than a week later, on Friday, November 9.
