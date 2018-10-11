Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 6 – 10/10/18

October 10, 2018, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 Week 6 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, October 8.
Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Rank
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley North 23-1 (1)
2. Lawrence 21-1 (2)
3. Washburn Rural 26-2 (3)
4. Blue Valley 21-6 (4)
5. Gardner-Edgerton 24-7 (5)
6. Lawrence-Free State 17-10 (6)
7. Olathe Northwest 17-11 (7)
8. Garden City 22-9 (9)
9. Topeka 20-8 (8)
10. Shawnee Mission Northwest 20-13 (NR)
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 24-5 (1)
2. St. James Academy 22-4 (3)
3. Bishop Carroll 27-1 (4)
4. Lansing 30-4 (2)
5. Topeka-Seaman 20-8 (5)
6. De Soto 26-6 (6)
7. Andover 25-3 (7)
8. Maize South 31-5 (8)
9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 22-8 (9)
10. Blue Valley Southwest 18-5 (10)
Class 4A
1. Topeka-Hayden 18-10 (1)
2. Bishop Miege 13-10 (3)
3. Louisburg 24-6 (2)
4. Rose Hill 22-5 (5)
5. Andale 21-6 (6)
6. Independence 25-1 (7)
7. Nickerson 26-9 (4)
8. Ulysses 27-4 (8)
9. Pratt 26-4 (9)
10. Chanute 28-5 (10)
Class 3A
1. Royal Valley 26-1 (1)
2. Silver Lake 25-6 (2)
3. Burlington 26-2 (3)
4. Beloit 27-4 (6)
5. Douglass 27-3 (4)
6. Hesston 23-4 (5)
7. Nemaha Central 22-8 (8)
8. Marysville 22-8 (9)
9. Holton 21-8 (7)
10. Halstead 27-8 (NR)
Class 2A
1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 28-0 (1)
2. Sedgwick 27-2 (3)
3. Garden Plain 21-6 (2)
4. Smith Center 24-5 (4)
5. Meade 23-5 (5)
6. Wabaunsee 23-7 (7)
7. Maranatha Christian 18-4 (6)
8. Jefferson County North 20-6 (NR)
9. Trego Community 21-8 (8)
10. Oswego 21-8 (10)
Class 1A
1. Centralia 30-0 (1)
2. Spearville 32-0 (2)
3. Rural Vista 28-2 (3)
4. Argonia 34-1 (4)
5. Sylvan-Lucas 26-2 (6)
6. Thunder Ridge 23-3 (5)
7. Valley Falls 27-5 (9)
8. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 23-5 (10)
9. South Central 25-6 (7)
10. Kiowa County 26-7 (NR)