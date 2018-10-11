Khalid can’t wait to collaborate with Ella Mai: “She’s just so real”

Image Group LA

won an American Music Award Tuesday night for Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B, and he says he can’t wait to record with a female singer who was nominated for two AMAs:. Ella recently revealed that Khalid, who appears in her “Boo’d Up” video, would be her dream collaboration. The two have become good friends, and Khalid tells ABC Radio he loves her personality. "She’s just real. She’s just so real and so down-to-earth,” Khalid tells ABC Radio. “I would love to collaborate with her. Hopefully we both just find time off and just make something great.” The “Young Dumb & Broke” singer received his American Music Award one month after being honored with “Khalid Day” in El Paso, Texas, where he graduated from high school. "It’s crazy for me, especially being only 20 years old,” Khalid says. “To impact the city as much as I did, and I’m not even primarily from there. But they welcomed me with open arms and it’s just so beautiful. I just love the city so much. They’re just so amazing." Khalid dedicated his new single “Better,” to El Paso, and now he’s working on the follow-up to his double platinum debut album, American Teen.