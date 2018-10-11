Kid Rock joins President Trump at White House to sign Music Modernization Act

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

showed up at the White House Thursday to stand byas he signed the Music Modernization Act into law. The Music Modernization Act changes how songwriters and publishers are paid for their songs when they're played on digital streaming services. Specifically, it improves the process by which rights holders are paid when their music is streamed online, and provides a legal process for artists to receive unclaimed royalties. Additionally, royalties will be paid to songwriters and artists for songs recorded before 1972. "I'd just like to bring it up that there are a lot of people in this country who do give you credit for everything you've been doing for this country, but we know others maybe don't give it to you as much," Rock said to Trump. Others who attended the signing includedof the, who played withand, andof the legendary R&B act. Kid Rock previously visited Trump in the White House in April 2017 withand.