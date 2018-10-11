Mariah Carey is glamorous and glowing in video for “With You”

After debuting her new ballad "With You" at the American Music Awards, Mariah Carey is going full glam in the song's video. The black-and-white clip is essentially a montage of Mariah singing the song while looking gorgeous and posing in a variety of L.A. locations: In a car, on a balcony, in a fancy room wearing a bathrobe, strutting down Hollywood Boulevard in a fur coat, standing in front of a mansion and lying down at the bottom of an elaborate spiral staircase. And in what's perhaps a nod to her infamous New Year's Eve comment "I was told there would be tea," she very pointedly sips from a tea cup at one point. "With You" is the second track released from Mariah's forthcoming album, following the song "GTFO." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.