Mike Love, Jeff “Skunk” Baxter and Sam Moore join President Trump at White House for signing of the Music Modernization Act

, ex-guitaristand soul legendofwere among the well-known music artists who showed up at the White House on Thursday to stand by Presidentas he signed the Music Modernization Act into law. The Music Modernization Act changes how songwriters and publishers are paid for their songs played on digital streaming services. Specifically, it improves the process by which rights holders are paid when their music is streamed online, and provides a legal process for artists to receive unclaimed royalties. Additionally, royalties will be paid to songwriters and artists for songs recorded before 1972. Love spoke at the event, and shared that Trump had once tried to help the latewith her drug-abuse issues. "[You] tried your best to help Whitney. And she's not the only one you've benefited," said Love. "And people can say what they want, but you've always been a big supporter of some of the best music that America's ever made." Moore also spoke, calling the legislation a "historic bill," and noting that it was something thatcouldn't get done. Kid Rock also was one of the musicians who attended and spoke at the signing. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.