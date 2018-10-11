Ozzy Osbourne cancels previously postponed tour dates due to complications from hand surgery

Credit: Mark Weiss

has canceled the final four dates on his North American No More Tours 2 trek due to complications from the hand surgery he underwent earlier this month. The metal legend previously postponed three of the shows, set to take place in Mountain View, Chula Vista and Los Angeles, California, to later in October, but a recent evaluation from his doctors concluded that he'll likely need to go under the knife again to treat multiple infections. All three of those dates, plus an October 13 stop in Las Vegas, have now been pushed to 2019. "I'm so f***ing bummed about cancelling these shows," Ozzy says. "The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We're hoping everyone will be patient and we'll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year." Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. You can also receive a refund from your point of purchase. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.