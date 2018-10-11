Rapper Fabolous charged after alleged attack on girlfriend in New Jersey

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Style360 Fabolous for an alleged attack on his girlfriend at their New Jersey home. A grand jury has indicted New York rapperfor an alleged attack on his girlfriend at their New Jersey home.

John Jackson, is now facing four felony charges in connection with two alleged incidents in Englewood, NJ, that happened in March. According to ABC News affiliate WABC New York, Fabolous, whose birth name is, is now facing four felony charges in connection with two alleged incidents in Englewood, NJ, that happened in March.

Jackson is accused of hitting the mother of his two children, Emily B, several times and knocking out both her front teeth.

He also allegedly threatened Emily and her family with a pair of scissors.

Last week, Jackson was indicted in Bergen County, New Jersey for one count of domestic violence stemming from an incident on March 7. He's also charged with two counts for allegedly threatening to injure or kill three individuals on March 28, including Emily B.

Additionally, Jackson faces a weapons count for allegedly brandishing the scissors with the intent to use them unlawfully.

Each of the charges carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

