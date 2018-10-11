Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg hosting charity covers show featuring members of Mastodon, The Offspring & more
Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg is hosting a charity covers concert on October 16 at the Basement East venue in Nashville. The event will support Best Buddies Tennessee, an organization that provides "one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, and leadership development" for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Artists participating in the show include Mastodon's Troy Sanders and The Offspring drummer Pete Parada, as well as Weinberg's dad, Bruce Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg. The lineup also features E Street Band bassist Garry Tallent, Dillinger Escape Plan's Ben Weinman and Nashville Predators hockey player Craig Smith, among others. Additionally, Weinberg has launched a silent auction to benefit Best Buddies. The auction includes items signed by Foo Fighters, Halestorm and Korn. Visit TheBasementEastNashville.com for ticket info.