The Velvet Underground Experience, a new immersive exhibit focusing on the band, now open in NYC
The Velvet Underground Experience, a multimedia exhibition focusing on the influential New York City band that was fronted by Lou Reed and also featured John Cale, opened on Wednesday in downtown Manhattan after debuting in Paris in April 2016. The exhibit, located at 718 Broadway in the same Greenwich neighborhood where The Velvet Underground formed, spotlights the impact that the group has had on modern music, art, fashion and popular culture. The exhibition looks at different aspects and periods of The Velvet Underground's career through previously unseen immersive displays and content. They include sections exploring the lives of Reed and Cale and their volatile relationship; looking at the artists influenced and inspired by The Velvets; and examining the band's association with Andy Warhol, who initially managed them, helped produce and created the cover of their debut album, and incorporated the group into his Exploding Plastic Inevitable multimedia performance events. The Velvet Underground Experience also offers six films produced especially for the exhibit, as well as a variety of portraits and photos of the band's members and other figures from the underground New York City scene of the '60s. In addition, a series of performances and interview events have been scheduled in conjunction with the exhibit, including a Q&A with Cale scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Veteran indie-rock act The Feelies will play a concert showcasing The Velvet Underground's music on Saturday, October 13, at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey. The Velvet Underground Experience will be open through December 30. Visit VelvetUndergroundExperience.com for more details and to buy tickets to the exhibit. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.