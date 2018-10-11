Usher releasing new album, “A,” tonight at midnight; hear a preview now

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Sony Music and The Estate of Michael JacksonUsher announced Thursday on Instagram that he’s dropping a new album tonight at midnight. Titled for A for Atlanta, the album includes eight songs. The “U Remind Me” singer also posted a trailerfeaturing him in a variety of places, including a skating rink, strip club, barbershop, Waffle House, jewelry shop, and an airport where he boards a private jet. This will be the ninth studio album for the eight-time Grammy winner, who’s been quiet since his previous release, Hard II Love, in 2016. Usher's also been busy acting, and stars in the upcoming film, Burden, featuring Forest Whitaker,which opens January 21, 2019. Usher will also celebrate his 40th birthday Sunday. Here's the track list for A: “Stay at Home”
“ATA”
“Peace Sign”
“You Decide”
“Birthday”
“She Ain’t Tell Ya”
“Say What U Want”
"Gift Shop"

