Usher releasing new album, “A,” tonight at midnight; hear a preview now

announced Thursday on Instagram
that he’s dropping a new album tonight at midnight.
Titled for A
for Atlanta, the album includes eight songs. The “U Remind Me” singer also posted a trailer
featuring him in a variety of places, including a skating rink, strip club, barbershop, Waffle House, jewelry shop, and an airport where he boards a private jet.
This will be the ninth studio album for the eight-time Grammy winner, who’s been quiet since his previous release, Hard II Love
, in 2016.
Usher's also been busy acting, and stars in the upcoming film, Burden
, featuring Forest Whitaker,
which opens January 21, 2019.
Usher will also celebrate his 40th birthday Sunday.
Here's the track list for A
:
“Stay at Home”
“ATA”
“Peace Sign”
“You Decide”
“Birthday”
“She Ain’t Tell Ya”
“Say What U Want”
“Gift Shop”
