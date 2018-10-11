Washington Co. USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 10/8/18

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING

District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas

Monday, October 8, 2018 – 7:00 PM

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Joe L’Ecuyer, Brad Owen, Jill Hoover, Rod Stewart, Rhonda Manley, Kevin Elliott, Brad Jones

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Vicki Enyart, 7-12 Principal

Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal

Clerk Present

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present

News reporter, Pepe Cardenas, Jasmine Greenwood

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Joe L’Ecuyer in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas.

2.0 Approval of Agenda

Jill Hoover moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108

A. JH/HS Building Report – Mrs. Enyart

Ms. Enyart reported on JH/HS activities.

B. Elementary Building Report – Mrs. Hoover

Mrs. Hoover reported on elementary activities.

4.0 Audience with the Public

5.0 Consent Agenda

Rhonda Manley moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:

A. Approval of minutes of the September 10, 2018 Board of Education meeting;

B. Review check register for and approve payment of September 2018 bills;

C. Approval of building activity fund reports for September 2018;

D. Review health insurance savings account reconciliation statement.

6.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

7.0 Results From Student Interest Survey – Ms. Enyart

The board asked Ms. Enyart to break down the responses of the survey by class for the next board meeting.

8.0 Update of Pass Purchases – Ms. Enyart

Ms. Enyart told the board that gate receipts, which include pass purchases, are up from this time last year.

9.0 SAT Process – Mrs. Hoover

Mrs. Hoover explained the Student Assistance Team (SAT) process. The members of the team include three elementary teachers and three representatives from LCNCK staff.

10.0 Neighborhood Revitalization Act

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to participate in the Washington County Neighborhood Revitalization Act. Motion carried 7-0. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to conduct the hearing for the Neighborhood Revitalization Act at 7:00 p.m. November 12, 2018. Motion carried 7-0.

11.0 Discussion on Linn Patrons Using USD 108 Weight Facilities

Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Brad Owen to charge an annual fee of $25 per person for USD 108 patrons and parents and $50 per person for non-USD 108 patrons for access to the weight facilities with USD 108 students and staff exempt from fees. Motion failed 3-4 with Kevin Elliott, Jill Hoover, Brad Jones, and Rhonda Manley voting no. Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to charge an annual fee of $25 per family for USD 108 patrons and parents and $50 per family for non-USD 108 patrons for access to the weight facilities with USD 108 students and staff exempt from fees. Motion carried 4- 3 with Rod Stewart, Brad Owen, and Joe L’Ecuyer voting no. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to start charging annual fees effective January 1, 2019. Motion carried 7-0. The money will be put into a fund for repairs and replacement of equipment.

12.0 Possible Change to Policy GCA – Compensation and Work Assignments

Rhonda Manley moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to change the workweek from 12:00

a.m. Monday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday to 12:00 a.m. Sunday to 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Motion carried 6-1 with Brad Jones voting no.

13.0 Choose Superintendent Evaluation Tool

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to adopt the superintendent evaluation tool from USD 504. Motion carried 6-1 with Kevin Elliott voting no.

14.0 Adjourn Meeting

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108