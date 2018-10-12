Brantley Gilbert plans free Nashville pop-up show for “The Weekend”
Brantley Gilbert will get Tennessee Titans fans revved up on Sunday, with a free pop-up show before the Nashville team takes on the Baltimore Ravens. The "One Hell of an Amen" hitmaker will take the stage on the plaza outside the Bridgestone Arena at noon CT, before the game starts across the river at Nissan Stadium at 3:25. Brantley's show celebrates the unveiling of his signature SpeedKore Ford F-150 truck. If you're going to the game, Clay Walker is set to sing the national anthem before kickoff.