Britney Spears teases big announcement on “Ellen”; reunites with “Mickey Mouse Club” co-star Ryan Gosling
It was a Mickey Mouse Club reunion on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday. Britney Spears ran into her old co-star Ryan Gosling backstage and posed for a photo op. The two appeared on the series from 1993 to 1995, along with Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez. Britney was on Ellen to tease a "huge announcement" she'll make October 18 on Ellen's YouTube channel. Ryan was on to promote his new movie, First Man, but he also spoke about his time on MMC and his first impressions of little Britney. "When we first got to the show they sort of had all the kids perform for one another… and I remember it was Christina Aguilera and then Britney performed and I remember thinking, 'OK, so they're like freakishly talented,'" Ryan told Ellen. "I was used to working with talented people, but that was another level." In other Britney news, Heritage Auctions will be auctioning off a 1989 yearbook from Parklane Academy in McComb, Mississippi, which features seven-year-old Britney's signature. Bidding starts October 18, the same day Brit is set to make her announcement. The opening bid is $2,500.