Chevelle shares new track “In Debt to the Earth” from upcoming rarities album
Chevelle has released a new song called "In Debt to the Earth," which is included in the band's forthcoming 12 Bloody Spies B-sides and rarities compilation, due out October 26. You can download the track now via digital platforms. 12 Bloody Spies collects 12 rare and unreleased Chevelle songs recorded between 2002 and 2016, including the new single "Sleep Walking Elite." The album also features an acoustic version of 2009's "Sleep Apnea" and an unearthed Wonder What's Next bonus track called "Until You're Reformed." Chevelle's most recent album is 2016's The North Corridor. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.