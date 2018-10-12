Coldplay to release career-spanning documentary, “A Head Full of Dreams”; see the trailer now
The story of Coldplay will be told in A Head Full of Dreams, a new documentary film to chronicle the history of the British band from their very first rehearsal to the stadium-conquering stars they are today. A Head Full of Dreams, named after Coldplay's 2015 album, is directed by Mat Whitecross, who met Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion at a London university before they even started a band. Whitecross, who's gone on to direct several Coldplay videos and the 2016 Oasis documentary Supersonic, has been filming the band since their very first rehearsal. Early footage of Coldplay's origin is included in the film's trailer, including several shots of Marin in braces. A Head Full of Dreams will hit theaters for one night only on November 14 before being released on Amazon Prime Video November 16. Tickets to theatrical screenings will be available at Coldplay.film. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.