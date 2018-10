E Street Band members Max Weinberg and Garry Tallent to play Nashville charity show organized by Max’s son

Max & Jay Weinberg in 2012 (Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic)

Two members of's, drummerand bassist, will take part in a charity covers concert on October 16 in Nashville that's being hosted by Max's son, who plays drums with heavy-metal act. The Buddies on the Beat event, which will be held at the Basement East venue, will support Best Buddies Tennessee, an organization that provides "one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, and leadership development" for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The lineup also features musicians from a variety of other popular hard-rock groups, including'sdrummerbass playerandguitarist, among others. Additionally, Jay Weinberg has launched a silent auction to benefit Best Buddies that includes items signed by him,and more. Visit TheBasementNashville.com for ticket info. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.