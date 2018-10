Ella Mai drops self-titled debut solo album featuring John Legend, Chris Brown, and H.E.R.

10 Summers/Interscope Records

As her single “Trip” hits number one on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart,dropped her self-titled debut album Friday, featuring, and. Ella posted a playful video featuring her mother on Instagram, declaring, “The album is out now.” The 15-track project includes Ella's triple-platinum-selling single, “Boo’d Up” which just set a record for the most weeks at number one on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop airplay chart for a single by a woman. The song has been at the top of the chart for 16 weeks, breaking the 2006 record set by's hit “Be Without You." The 23-year old singer performed “Boo'd” Up Tuesday on the American Music Awards, where the the tune was nominated for Favorite Song Soul/R&B. Mai was also up for Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B. Ella is continuing on the24K Magic tour with shows Saturday in Tulsa, OK, and October 26 in Los Angeles. Here's the track list for Ella Mai: “Emotion”"Good Bad”“Dangerous”“Sauce”“Whatchamacallit” feat. Chris Brown“Cheapshot”“Shot Clock”“Boo’d Up”“Everything” feat. John Legend“Own It”“Run My Mouth”"Gut Feeling” feat. H.E.R.“Trip”“Close”“Easy”