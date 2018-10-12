Ella Mai releases debut album today, recalls serenading touring partner Bruno Mars

10 Summers/Interscope Records

“Emotion”

2. “Good Bad”

3. “Dangerous”

4. “Sauce”

4. “Whatchamacallit” feat. Chris Brown

6. “Cheapshot”

7. “Shot Clock”

8. “Boo’d Up”

9. “Everything” feat. John Legend

10. “Own It”

11. “Run My Mouth”

12. Gut Feeling” feat. H.E.R.

13. “Trip”

14. “Close”

15. “Easy”

’s self-titled debut album is being released today, and the 23-year-old singer from London is thrilled. “I am so excited,” Mai tells ABC Radio. “I know everyone is waiting for a full body of work and to see what is the follow-up from ‘Boo’d Up’ and from ‘Trip.’” The American Music Awards nominee previously released three EPS: Time and Change, both in 2016, and Ready in 2017. Her album has 15 tracks, including collaborations with, andThe album includes Ella's breakthrough hit, “Boo’d Up,” which just set a record for the most weeks at number one on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop airplay chart for a single by a woman. The double-platinum single has been at the top of the chart for 16 weeks, breaking the 2006 record set by's hit “Be Without You." Ella will turn 24 years old on November 3, but earlier this week she celebrated her tour mate' 33rd birthday. She’s opening ten concerts on his 24K Magic tour, and while in Nashville for a show on Monday, she serenaded the 11-time Grammy winner. “I was like, we have to say 'Happy Birthday,'” she says. “They had all these cupcakes and everything ready for him. So I was like, 'I’m gonna come into his dressing room,' but he was like, 'I’ll come into yours.'” “He just came in by himself so casually and I was like, ‘Happy Birthday!' I’m trying to sing him Happy Birthday,” Mai continues. “He’s like, 'You don’t have to do all that.' He’s so cool, so humble, and his energy on stage every night is incredible.” Ella continues her tour with Mars Saturday in Tulsa, OK. Here's the track list for Ella Mai's debut album: