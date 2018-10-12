Khalid reveals releases date of new EP, “Suncity”
After winning an American Music Award Tuesday for Favorite Male Artist -- Soul/R&B, Khalid just announced he’s dropping a new EP on October 19. The 20-year old singer posted on Instagram the cover art of him sitting in front of a house. In the caption, he wrote, “Suncity The EP. 10/19. start of a new era.” Suncity is the follow-up to Khalid’s 2017 double platinum debut album, American Teen. The album led to three Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, and Best R&B Song for “Location.” Khalid’s latest single, “Better” is dedicated to El Paso, Texas, the city which honored him with Khalid Day on September 13. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.