Leppard-mania! Def Leppard releasing new hits compilation, Christmas song, vinyl singles box set & more

This week, Def Leppard
received its first-ever nomination for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. If that's not exciting enough for the band's fans, the British rockers have now announced plans for a series of special releases
due out this year.
The first is a career-spanning hits compilation titled The Story So Far -- The Best Of
, which will be released November 30 as a 35-track two-CD set, a 17-track single CD, a two-LP vinyl collection, and digitally. In addition to Def Leppard's best-known songs, the album will include two previously unreleased cuts -- a cover of Depeche Mode
's "Personal Jesus" and a remix of the band's 2006 rendition of David Essex
's "Rock On."
The first pressing of the vinyl version of The Story So Far
will come packaged with a bonus seven-inch vinyl single featuring the "Personal Jesus" cover, plus a brand-new original holiday tune, "We All Need Christmas." If you pre-order the compilation online, you'll receive an instant free download of "Personal Jesus." You also can listen to both songs
now at Def Leppard's official YouTube channel.
In addition, "We All Need Christmas" was released Friday as a standalone digital single, while a music video for the song will debut soon.
Also arriving November 30 is a limited-edition box set called Hysteria: The Singles
, which features seven-inch vinyl versions of all of the singles from Def Leppard's massively successful 1987 album, Hysteria
. The set also contains two bonus singles exclusive to the release.
Lastly, a special colored-vinyl edition of Def Leppard's Diamond-certified 1983 album Pyromania
will be released December 7.
Here's the track list for the two-CD version of The Story So Far
:
Disc One
"Animal"
"Photograph"
"Pour Some Sugar on Me"
"Love Bites"
"Let's Get Rocked"
"Armaggedon It"
"Foolin'"
"Two Steps Behind"
"Heaven Is"
"Rocket"
"Hysteria"
"Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad"
"Make Love Like a Man"
"Action"
"When Love & Hate Collide"
"Rock of Ages"
"Personal Jesus"
Disc Two
"Let's Go"
"Promises"
"Slang"
"Bringin' on the Heartbreak"
"Rock On (Radio Remix)"
"Nine Lives" (featuring Tim McGraw)
"Work It Out"
"Stand Up"
"Dangerous"
"Now"
"Undefeated"
"Tonight"
"C'Mon C'Mon"
"Man Enough"
"No Matter What"
"All I Want Is Everything"
"It's All About Believing"
"Kings of the World"
And here's the track list for the Hysteria: The Singles
box set:
Disc One:
"Women"/"Tear It Down" (U.S. Version)Disc Two:
"Animal"/"I Wanna Be Your Hero" (U.S. Version)Disc Three:
"Hysteria"/"Ride into the Sun" (International Version)Disc Four:
"Pour Some Sugar on Me"/"Ring of Fire" (U.S. Version)Disc Five:
"Love Bites"/"Billy's Got a Gun" (Live) (International Version)Disc Six:
"Armageddon It"/"Release Me" (Canadian Version)Disc Seven:
"Rocket"/"Woman" (Live) (U.S. Version)Disc Eight:
"Excitable"/"Run Riot" (Album Version)Disc Nine:
"Love and Affection"/"Don't Shoot Shotgun" (Album Version)Disc Ten:
"Animal"/"Tear It Down" (Spanish Artwork Version)
