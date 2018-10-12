Listen now: “Everything’s Wrong” with All That Remains’ new song

Credit: Dave JacksonAll That Remains has premiered a new song called "Everything's Wrong," which will appear on the band's forthcoming album, Victim of the New Disease. You can download the track now via digital platforms. Victim of the New Disease, the follow-up to 2017's Madness, arrives November 9. It features the previously released track "F*** Love," as well as a song called "Just Tell Me Something," which features Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop. All That Remains will launch a European tour with Sevendust in December. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

