Listen now: Pistol Annies are on fire with “Stop Drop and Roll One”
An especially fruitful songwriting session inspired the latest track released from Pistol Annies’ new album, Interstate Gospel, which comes out November 2. “We’d just finished a song out at the farm,” Ashley Monroe recalls, “and Miranda [Lambert] said, ‘Girls, we’re on fire I think…’ and then she said, ‘So stop, drop and roll one!’” That’s exactly how the chorus of “Stop Drop and Roll One” begins, with Ashley and Miranda trading lines and harmonizing with bandmate Angaleena Presley. It’s the third preview track from the trio’s third album, following the earlier releases “Best Years of My Life” and “Got My Name Changed Back.” Both Pistol Annies’ October 25 show at the Ryman in Nashville and their release day concert at The Town Hall in New York City sold out within minutes. They’ll also do a November 7 performance at The Novo in Los Angeles. Next Wednesday, Pistol Annies are set to sing together on CMT’s Artists of the Year special. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.