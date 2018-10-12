Megadeth/Anthrax project Altitudes & Attitude details new album, “Get It Out”

David Ellefson with Megadeth; Credit: Jeremy SafferMegadeth
and Anthrax
bassists David Ellefson
and Frank Bello
have announced a new album with their band Altitudes and Attitude
. It's called Get It Out
, and will arrive on January 18.
The first single from Get It Out
is called "Out Here,"
which you can grab now via digital platforms.
Get It Out
follows the debut Altitudes & Attitude
EP, which was released in 2014.
Ellefson and Bello will unite again next year when Megadeth and Anthrax play the inaugural MegaCruise, which sets sail October 2019.
Here's the Get It Out
track list:
"Get It Out"
"Late"
"Out Here"
"Part of Me"
"Slip"
"Talk to Me"
"Leviathan"
"Cold"
"Another Day"
"All There Is"
"Booze and Cigarettes"
"Tell the World"
"Here Again"
