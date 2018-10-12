Mitchell Tenpenny will help supply Christmas 4 Kids by playing the Ryman

By
Derek Nester
-
Jim WrightNewcomer Mitchell Tenpenny is set to play this year’s annual Christmas 4 Kids fundraiser at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. The “Drunk Me” hit-maker will take the stage alongside the likes of Restless HeartTG SheppardDarryl WorleyShenandoah and more for the Monday, November 19 show. “Once again, it will be our honor to be a part of the Christmas 4 Kids show live at the Ryman,” Shenandoah’s Marty Raybon says. “It’s always such a great event to be part of. We’re looking forward to performing and hopefully raising a lot of money for the kids of Middle Tennessee!” For more than three decades, the non-profit known as Christmas 4 Kids has raised money to send hundreds of worthy kids from Middle Tennessee on a holiday shopping spree. Tickets for the Christmas 4 Kids concert are on sale now at Ryman.com.   Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

