Morgan Evans asks Kelsea Ballerini to “Dance with Me” on his U.S. debut, “Things That We Drink To”

' debut album in the U.S., Things That We Drink To, includes both his first number one, "Kiss Somebody," and his latest hit, "Day Drunk." It also boasts another bonus: his first duet with his bride,. "'Dance with Me' is definitely the first song that I wrote for her, and it's definitely the most special one," Morgan tells ABC Radio. "And it's the one that I asked her to sing on for the record, and probably the one I'm most proud of and most excited to share." Morgan says recording together was an opportunity that he and Kelsea approached very carefully, because they knew it would be a milestone in their lives. "That was something that we were pretty protective of doing," he explains. "Like all the steps, I guess, in a relationship...we knew singing together would be really special, so we wanted to wait 'til a special occasion." Kelsea recently joined Morgan onstage during the Nashville stop of's Losing Sleep Tour to sing "Dance with Me" -- one of the rare chances they've had to perform it together live. "The first time we did it was at the Ryman, at her show there on Valentine's Day," Morgan recalls. "And then we did it once in Columbus, [Ohio]. And then, the fact that she was in town when we played [Nashville's] Bridgestone [Arena] on the weekend was just a miracle. So it was pretty magical that it worked out then too."Things That We Drink To is new in stores and online today.