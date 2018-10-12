Post Malone compares hoping for a Grammy nomination to “liking a girl in middle school”
Post Malone, Dua Lipa and Ella Mai are the cover stars of Billboard's new Grammy Preview issue, and all three artists have had big enough years to expect some recognition when the nominations are announced in December. But as Post tells Billboard, he's torn between wanting some Grammy love, and pretending it doesn't matter to him. "It’s like liking a girl in middle school, right? You try to do something cool to impress her, but at the same time you want to act like you don’t care," he explains. " But then you’ll do the little bulls**t, like 50 pushups at home, and hope she notices. But if she doesn't, whatever, it’s fine." "I think of it this way," he continues. "We’re supposed to be in college, but instead we’re here, traveling around the world and working our a**es off. For artists like us, it’s cool to be acknowledged. It’s like getting an A or something. For our art. For something we made ourselves." But the AMA-winning star thinks the Grammys have still got a ways to go when it comes to female representation. "Super-talented female artists don’t get the recognition they deserve. Last year was just...ignorant to female artists," says Posty. "I think we need to take a step back and...come up with something better. Something that works for everyone." And speaking of females, if Post's #1 album beerbongs & bentleys -- or his hits "Rockstar" and "Psycho" -- do get a Grammy nominations, he's got his date all picked out for the big event February 10 in Los Angeles. "I’d probably bring my cat," he tells Billboard. "I’d roll up with her fluffy tail. People would probably love that." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.