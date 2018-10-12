Quavo drops his debut solo album, “Quavo Huncho,” featuring Drake, Cardi B, Travis Scott, and Madonna

Quality Control Music / Motown Records / CapitolQuavo
from Migos
just released his debut solo album, Quavo Huncho,
featuring a star-studded cast of collaborators including Drake
, Cardi B
, Travis Scott
, and Madonna
. The 19-track project also includes 21 Savage
, Kid Cudi
, Normani
, DaVido
, Lil Baby
, and Saweetie, plus Migos group members Offset
and Takeoff
.
“It’s a blessing. I’ve got a lot artists, a lot of producers, and I just put a lot of sauce and drip on it, so be ready,” Quavo tells Billboard
.
The oldest member of Migos says releasing solo albums allows each member to express their individuality.
“It’s like we’re all painting a different picture, and we all hear different sounds and see different pictures and got different visions,” Quavo explains, “So we all just get a chance to get that off on this album and we’ll be back for Culture III
.”
Quavo, Offset and Takeoff are continuing the Aubrey and The Three Migos tour featuring Drake with three shows this weekend at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Here's the Quavo Huncho
track list:
"Biggest Alley Oop"
"Pass Out" feat. 21 Savage
"Huncho Dreams"
"Flip the Switch" feat. Drake
"Give It to Em" feat. Saweetie
"Shine"
"Working Me"
"How Bout That?"
"Champagne Rose" feat. Madonna & Cardi B
"Keep that St" feat. Takeoff
"F
K 12" feat. Offset
"Lose It" feat. Lil Baby
"Rerun" feat. Travis Scott
"Go All The Way"
"Lamb Talk"
"Big Bro"
"Swing" feat. Normani & DaVido
"Bubble Gum"
"Lost" feat. Kid Cudi
