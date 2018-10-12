Shawn Mendes tops ‘Billboard’s’ 21 Under 21 list second year in a row
Shawn Mendes is number one on Billboard’s 21 Under 21 list for the second year in a row. The 20-year-old takes 2018's top spot on the ranking thanks in part to earning his third number-one album on the Billboard 200 this year, as well as becoming the first artist to land four number-ones on the Adult Top 40 chart before turning 20. Coming in at number two on the list is Shawn’s fellow 20-year-old Khalid, with whom he collaborated on the song “Youth” from his self-titled third album. Other young artists making the list include Daya, Noah Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Grace VanderWaal and the boy bands Why Don’t We and PrettyMuch. In order to determine the list, a committee of Billboard editors and reporters weighed a number of factors including album sales and streaming, radio and TV audiences reached, career trajectory, reputation among peers, and overall impact in the industry specifically over the past 12 months. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.