T.I., 50 Cent & more not happy about Kanye West’s meeting with Trump
The hip-hop community had a lot to say about Thursday's meeting between Kanye West and President Donald Trump. West, who officially visited the White House to discuss prison reform with the POTUS, offered high praise for Trump, whom he said he regarded as a father figure. And not surprisingly, Yeezy's enthusiastic support of the president and his often controversial ideologies didn't sit well with his fellow black artists. In a lengthy, blunt Instagram post, T.I. called out the Chicago rapper for his "repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing" behavior. "Now I've been extremely patient and made it a point to not jump to any premature conclusions about Ye'& his antics," T.I. wrote in part. "But now this s*** is next level, futuristic Sambo, Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django ass s*** Ye!!!!" "This is the most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one's soul to gain power I've ever seen," T.I. continued, revealing that Kanye had asked him to attend the Trump meeting, which he declined to do. T.I. added that he was now "ashamed" be associated with the rapper, and telling Kanye's fans, "Don't follow this puppet." 50 Cent also weighed in, sharing a meme of Trump wearing a Superman costume and seemingly flying Kanye to safety. "You make me feel like Superman, Obama said l was a idiot f*** these n***** lm wit you Master," he captioned the image. "Let's make America great again LOL." Other artists, including Freddie Gibbs, Daz Dillinger, Questlove and Talib Kweli also criticized Kanye's erratic behavior. "This is why what Kanye is doing is dangerous," Kweli tweeted. "He is putting us directly in the scope of vile racists...who say that black ppl who don't support Trump are slaves on a plantation."