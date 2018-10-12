T.I. says Kanye West’s fascination with power and fame has made him “jaded”
As T.I. celebrates the release of his new album, Dime Trap, and the opening of his pop-up Trap Museum in Atlanta, he continues to be concerned about the controversial comments made by Kanye West. T.I. told Nightline this week that Kanye has lost touch with reality. “I think his isolation and disconnect with people plus his fascination with power and fame, I think he’s a little jaded,” he says. “But I do also believe when he says slavery was a choice, I don’t think he meant it the way people took it.” TIP says Kanye asked him attend his Thursday lunch meeting at The White House with President Donald Trump, but he declined. The “Whatever You Like” rapper has been a constant critic of the president, and after several collaborations with Kanye, he says now he’s ashamed to be associated with him. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.