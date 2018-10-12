Watch A Perfect Circle’s creepy “Eat the Elephant” video
A Perfect Circle has released the video for "Eat the Elephant," the title track from the band's comeback album. The clip is a two-dimensional version of the "hologram" that accompanied the deluxe box set version of Eat the Elephant. It's full of all the creepy images you'd expect from an A Perfect Circle visual, including a whole lot of tentacles and gas masks. You can watch it now on YouTube. Eat the Elephant, the long-awaited follow-up to 2004's eMOTIVe, was released earlier this year. APC will launch a U.S. tour behind the album October 20 in West Valley City, Utah. In even more A Perfect Circle happenings, the band will release a limited edition seven-inch single featuring the Eat the Elephant track "So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish" and a cover of AC/DC's "Dog Eat Dog" for Record Store Day Black Friday, November 23. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.