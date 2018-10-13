Riley Co. Law Board To Meet; Consider Department Director Options

A meeting of the Riley County Law Board is planned Monday to reconsider options in hiring a new Riley County Police Department Director, after news this week that the candidate chosen for the post has withdrawn his name from consideration after accepting a similar post in Hutchinson.

Marysville Police Chief Todd Ackerman was initially among four finalists for the job and took part in a public meeting of the candidates. Officials did not indicate how they would proceed going forward, pending Monday evenings meeting.