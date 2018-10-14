Wintry Mix This Evening; Hard Freeze Tonight For NE Kansas & SE Nebraska

Light snow is being reported across north central Kansas with estimates that up to an inch of snow has accumulated mainly on grassy surfaces. However the snow could cause some slick spots on roads so drive with caution when it is snowing.

Light to moderate wintry precipitation will accompany falling temperatures today into this evening. Rain across the area this morning will slowly change to snow late this morning into this evening from north-central Kansas to near the Kansas Turnpike with the heaviest amounts of snow, up to around two inches, falling in portions of north-central and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will continue to fall through the night, dropping to below freezing for locations along and northwest of the Kansas Turnpike by dawn Monday morning. Slick roadways could result from the snowfall and freezing of wet exposed surfaces tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the purple-shaded area in north-central and portions of northeast Kansas from 10 AM to 11 PM today. Rain will change to light snow with one to near three inches of snow accumulating. North winds will gust to around 30 MPH and contribute to reduced visibility. Roads may become slick due to the snowfall and as wet surfaces freeze tonight when temperatures fall below freezing.