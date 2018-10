2019 Experience Hendrix Tour, featuring Billy Cox, Ernie Isley, Los Lobos members & more, kicks off in March

Courtesy of Experience Hendrix L.L.C.

Plans have been unveiled for the 2019 edition of the Experience Hendrix Tour , celebrating the music and legacy of the late. Next year's tribute trek kicks off March 3 in Pompano Beach, Florida, and is plotted out through an April 6 concert in Wallingford, Connecticut. In keeping with tradition, the tour's lineup will be anchored by formerandbassist, while the 2019 bill also will featureand, blues great, guitar virtuosoand, making his debut on the trek,frontman. Satriani, who's a member of the-fronted supergroup, has formed a power trio especially for the 2019 Experience Hendrix Tour featuringsinger/bassistand longtimedrummer and renowned session musician. Other musicians taking part in the trek include drummerof the late's band, plusand. Buy a ticket to the tour online and you'll receive a free CD copy of the 2018 archival Hendrix album, Both Sides of the Sky. "The tour is more than a series of concerts," says, Jimi's sister and CEO of the Experience Hendrix company. "It's a celebration of a man whose amazing gift changed the face of music and informed an entire culture." She adds, "His influences were varied and diverse. And this year we're shining a light on that diversity with artists who represent it across cultures and who also share a love for Jimi and his music." Here are all of the confirmed dates for the 2019 Experience Hendrix Tour: 3/3 -- Pompano Beach, FL, Pompano Beach Amphitheater3/4 -- Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall3/5 -- Melbourne, FL, King Center for the Performing Arts3/6 -- Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre3/8 -- North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center3/9 -- Atlanta, GA, The Fox Theatre3/10 -- Nashville, TN, Schermerhorn Symphony Center3/11 -- Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center3/12 -- Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theater3/14 -- Raleigh, NC, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts3/15 -- Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium3/16 -- Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre3/17 -- Cincinnati, OH, The Taft Theatre3/19 -- Louisville, KY, Palace Theatre3/20 -- Madison, WI, Overture Center for the Arts3/21 -- Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater3/22 -- Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre3/23 -- Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre3/24 -- Charleston, WV, The Clay Center3/26 -- Washington, D.C., Warner Theatre3/27 -- Bensalem, PA, Xcite Center at Parx Casino3/28 -- Westbury, NY, Theatre at Westbury3/29 -- Newark, NJ, New Jersey Performing Arts Center3/30 -- Niagara Falls, NY, Seneca Niagara Casino4/1 -- Syracuse, NY, Landmark Theatre4/2 -- Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Theatre4/3 -- Albany, NY, Palace Theatre4/4 -- Lowell, MA, Lowell Memorial Auditorium4/5 -- New Bedford, MA, Zeiterion Performing Arts Center4/6 -- Wallingford, CT, Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre