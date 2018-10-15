2019 Experience Hendrix Tour, featuring Billy Cox, Ernie Isley, Los Lobos members & more, kicks off in March

Courtesy of Experience Hendrix L.L.C.
Plans have been unveiled for the 2019 edition of the Experience Hendrix Tour
, celebrating the music and legacy of the late Jimi Hendrix
. Next year's tribute trek kicks off March 3 in Pompano Beach, Florida, and is plotted out through an April 6 concert in Wallingford, Connecticut.
In keeping with tradition, the tour's lineup will be anchored by former Jimi Hendrix Experience
and Band of Gypsys
bassist Billy Cox
, while the 2019 bill also will feature The Isley Brothers
' Ernie Isley
, Los Lobos
' David Hidalgo
and Cesar Rosas
, blues great Taj Mahal
, guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani
, Dweezil Zappa
and, making his debut on the trek, Megadeth
frontman Dave Mustaine
.
Satriani, who's a member of the Sammy Hagar
-fronted supergroup Chickenfoot
, has formed a power trio especially for the 2019 Experience Hendrix Tour featuring King's X
singer/bassist Dug Pinnick
and longtime John Fogerty
drummer and renowned session musician Kenny Aronoff
.
Other musicians taking part in the trek include drummer Chris Layton
of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan
's band Double Trouble
, plus Jonny Lang
and Eric Johnson
.
Buy a ticket to the tour online and you'll receive a free CD copy of the 2018 archival Hendrix album, Both Sides of the Sky
.
"The tour is more than a series of concerts," says Janie Hendrix
, Jimi's sister and CEO of the Experience Hendrix company. "It's a celebration of a man whose amazing gift changed the face of music and informed an entire culture."
She adds, "His influences were varied and diverse. And this year we're shining a light on that diversity with artists who represent it across cultures and who also share a love for Jimi and his music."
Here are all of the confirmed dates for the 2019 Experience Hendrix Tour:
3/3 -- Pompano Beach, FL, Pompano Beach Amphitheater
3/4 -- Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
3/5 -- Melbourne, FL, King Center for the Performing Arts
3/6 -- Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre
3/8 -- North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center
3/9 -- Atlanta, GA, The Fox Theatre
3/10 -- Nashville, TN, Schermerhorn Symphony Center
3/11 -- Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center
3/12 -- Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theater
3/14 -- Raleigh, NC, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
3/15 -- Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium
3/16 -- Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre
3/17 -- Cincinnati, OH, The Taft Theatre
3/19 -- Louisville, KY, Palace Theatre
3/20 -- Madison, WI, Overture Center for the Arts
3/21 -- Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater
3/22 -- Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre
3/23 -- Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre
3/24 -- Charleston, WV, The Clay Center
3/26 -- Washington, D.C., Warner Theatre
3/27 -- Bensalem, PA, Xcite Center at Parx Casino
3/28 -- Westbury, NY, Theatre at Westbury
3/29 -- Newark, NJ, New Jersey Performing Arts Center
3/30 -- Niagara Falls, NY, Seneca Niagara Casino
4/1 -- Syracuse, NY, Landmark Theatre
4/2 -- Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Theatre
4/3 -- Albany, NY, Palace Theatre
4/4 -- Lowell, MA, Lowell Memorial Auditorium
4/5 -- New Bedford, MA, Zeiterion Performing Arts Center
4/6 -- Wallingford, CT, Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
