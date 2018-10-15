2019 Experience Hendrix Tour, featuring Billy Cox, Ernie Isley, Los Lobos members & more, kicks off in March

Courtesy of Experience Hendrix L.L.C.Plans have been unveiled for the 2019 edition of the Experience Hendrix Tour, celebrating the music and legacy of the late Jimi Hendrix. Next year's tribute trek kicks off March 3 in Pompano Beach, Florida, and is plotted out through an April 6 concert in Wallingford, Connecticut. In keeping with tradition, the tour's lineup will be anchored by former Jimi Hendrix Experience and Band of Gypsys bassist Billy Cox, while the 2019 bill also will feature The Isley Brothers' Ernie Isley, Los Lobos' David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas, blues great Taj Mahal, guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, Dweezil Zappa and, making his debut on the trek, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine. Satriani, who's a member of the Sammy Hagar-fronted supergroup Chickenfoot, has formed a power trio especially for the 2019 Experience Hendrix Tour featuring King's X singer/bassist Dug Pinnick and longtime John Fogerty drummer and renowned session musician Kenny Aronoff. Other musicians taking part in the trek include drummer Chris Layton of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan's band Double Trouble, plus Jonny Lang and Eric Johnson. Buy a ticket to the tour online and you'll receive a free CD copy of the 2018 archival Hendrix album, Both Sides of the Sky. "The tour is more than a series of concerts," says Janie Hendrix, Jimi's sister and CEO of the Experience Hendrix company. "It's a celebration of a man whose amazing gift changed the face of music and informed an entire culture." She adds, "His influences were varied and diverse. And this year we're shining a light on that diversity with artists who represent it across cultures and who also share a love for Jimi and his music." Here are all of the confirmed dates for the 2019 Experience Hendrix Tour: 3/3 -- Pompano Beach, FL, Pompano Beach Amphitheater
3/4 -- Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
3/5 -- Melbourne, FL, King Center for the Performing Arts
3/6 -- Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre
3/8 -- North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center
3/9 -- Atlanta, GA, The Fox Theatre
3/10 -- Nashville, TN, Schermerhorn Symphony Center
3/11 -- Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center
3/12 -- Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theater
3/14 -- Raleigh, NC, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
3/15 -- Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium
3/16 -- Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre
3/17 -- Cincinnati, OH, The Taft Theatre
3/19 -- Louisville, KY, Palace Theatre
3/20 -- Madison, WI, Overture Center for the Arts
3/21 -- Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater
3/22 -- Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre
3/23 -- Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre
3/24 -- Charleston, WV, The Clay Center
3/26 -- Washington, D.C., Warner Theatre
3/27 -- Bensalem, PA, Xcite Center at Parx Casino
3/28 -- Westbury, NY, Theatre at Westbury
3/29 -- Newark, NJ, New Jersey Performing Arts Center
3/30 -- Niagara Falls, NY, Seneca Niagara Casino
4/1 -- Syracuse, NY, Landmark Theatre
4/2 -- Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Theatre
4/3 -- Albany, NY, Palace Theatre
4/4 -- Lowell, MA, Lowell Memorial Auditorium
4/5 -- New Bedford, MA, Zeiterion Performing Arts Center
4/6 -- Wallingford, CT, Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

