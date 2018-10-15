Ace Frehley debuts new solo video, “Rockin’ with the Boys”; feels he could possibly reunite with KISS
Ace Frehley's latest solo album, Spaceman, lands in stores this Friday, October 19, and in advance of its release, the founding KISS guitarist has debuted a video for one of the tracks, "Rockin' with the Boys," via Billboard.com. The clip features footage from August 2018 concert Frehley and his backing band played in Detroit, superimposed with images of the cosmos. As previously reported, Spaceman features nine new recordings, including a cover of the 1986 Eddie Money hit "I Wanna Go Back" and two tunes on which Frehley collaborated with his old band mate Gene Simmons: "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command." Simmons also suggested the title of Ace's album. To promote Spaceman, Frehley will appear at an AOL Build Series interview event in New York City that's scheduled for Tuesday, October 16 at 4 p.m. ET. The Q&A session will be live-streamed at BuildSeries.com. In addition, on Friday, an Ace Frehley Spaceman pop-up shop will open at the Sam Ash store on West 34th St. in New York. Ace will be on hand to sign copies of the album from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET. CDs, standard black-vinyl LPs and limited-edition orange LPs will be available for purchase. Meanwhile, Frehley tells Billboard that he feels it's possible he could be asked to reunite with KISS, at least temporarily, during the group's One Last Kiss: End of the Road World Tour kicking off in 2019. While he hasn't discussed the issue with Simmons or Paul Stanley yet, Frehley maintains, "I think it boils down to dollars and cents. If [KISS manager] Doc McGhee says that after talking to promoters around the world [KISS] could make double the amount of money with Ace in the band, it's a no-brainer."