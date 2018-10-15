As “Simple” arrives at #1, FGL previews upcoming fourth album: “This is probably our strongest [one] to date”
This week, Florida Georgia Line ascends to #1 with "Simple," the lead single from their forthcoming fourth record. While FGL hasn't revealed exactly when their full project will be out, Tyler Hubbard tells People fans can expect "an album full of hits!" "We've been working on this album for over a year now, so we've really, really been digging in and trying to pick the best songs possible," he continues. "We've probably spent more time on this album than any album yet, so we truly feel like this is probably our strongest album to date. We're just really excited for the world to hear it." Tyler and Brian Kelley have previously revealed they'll have some special guests on the album, with three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean among them. Tyler promises, "We've got some really cool collaborations, some really cool songs that are different for us that kind of continued to evolve, but also some songs that go back to the original FGL -- some good ol' country party songs -- and just a lot of great content, messages and songs that we've poured our heart into."