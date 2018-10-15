Bullet for My Valentine soundtracks youth rebellion in “Not Dead Yet” video
Bullet for My Valentine has premiered the video for "Not Dead Yet," a track from the band's new album, Gravity. The clip features the Welsh metallers rocking out while enveloped in colorful fog while a group of teenagers explore and run through a city. You can watch it now on YouTube. In other Bullet happenings, the band is releasing a deluxe edition of Gravity on October 26. The expanded album includes a variety of bonus tracks, such as a cover of Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive." Bullet for My Valentine's fall U.S. Gravity Tour wraps up Tuesday in Las Vegas. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.