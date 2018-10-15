Bullet for My Valentine soundtracks youth rebellion in “Not Dead Yet” video

By
Derek Nester
-
Credit: Andy FordBullet for My Valentine has premiered the video for "Not Dead Yet," a track from the band's new album, Gravity. The clip features the Welsh metallers rocking out while enveloped in colorful fog while a group of teenagers explore and run through a city. You can watch it now on YouTube. In other Bullet happenings, the band is releasing a deluxe edition of Gravity on October 26. The expanded album includes a variety of bonus tracks, such as a cover of Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive." Bullet for My Valentine's fall U.S. Gravity Tour wraps up Tuesday in Las Vegas. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Previous articleThe Revivalists plan 2019 US tour dates
Derek Nester
Derek Nester
http://www.radioretroactive.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 90 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR