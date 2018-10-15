Camila Cabello is literally an “angel” in new “Beautiful” video with Bazzi

In a new video for her duet with Bazzi, "Beautiful," Camila Cabello perfectly embodies the first line of the song: "Hey, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel." In the clip, filmed in New Orleans, Camila pulls up to the landmark restaurant Muriel's in a horse-drawn carriage. She's wearing a white gown, mask and a pair of angel wings. When she goes inside, there's a party going on and Bazzi is there. He spots her, and immediately starts following her through the place, but she keeps on eluding him. After climbing up several stories, he spots her below on the dance floor, seemingly making the couples on the floor freeze as she moves by them. They come face to face, they touch, and the restaurant around them disappears, leaving them standing in a forest. Bazzi finally removes Camila's mask, they look into each other's eyes...and then suddenly, they're back in the ballroom and the clock is striking midnight. Camila vanishes, leaving just a single white feather behind. Camila and Bazzi toured together earlier this year. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.