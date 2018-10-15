Cardi B teases fans about having another baby; enjoys surprise birthday party
After celebrating her 26th birthday, Cardi B is teasing that she wants another baby. The “I Like It” rapper tweeted, “Would ya be mad at me if i get pregnant again?” Twitter erupted with divided responses, One followers replied, “We want a TOUR, not Kulture 2.” Another follower wrote, "No. Long as you’re pregnant...with AN ALBUM." Several people asked to see photos of her baby Kulture, who is now three months old. Last week was special for Cardi: She won three American Music Awards, then her husband Offset was treated to a surprise birthday party Friday night at the restaurant Beauty & Essex in L.A. She posted a video of the two of them arriving at the restaurant with the comment, “The fact that i avoided eating dinner last night cause babe said we was going to a romantic dinner then BOOM!! Thank you everybody that showed up to my surprise bday party !It was Soo beautiful Thank you babe for the surprise and everybody who was involved!" Offset presented his wife with a diamond necklace and matching bracelet, according to E! Online. The necklace spells out the letters, "KULTURE" and cost between $250,000 and $300,000. He previously surprised her with a Lamborghini SUV. Tyga, Kourtney Kardashian, and G-Eazy were among the party guests enjoying Cardi-themed drinks, including the "Bardi Martini," "Black Rose," "#26," and the "Okurrr.” Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.