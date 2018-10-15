Chance the Rapper felt “goosebumps” at his engagement party
Chance the Rapper admits he was nervous at his engagement party over the weekend. "I have slight goosebumps. I'm at MY engagement party surrounded by my family and best friends and the woman I need," he tweeted. "I feel so honored and God just real talk has a plan for me and like I just needed to let him guide me real talk Just had to share that," he added. The rapper also posted an Instagram photo with his fiancée, Kirsten Corley. The couple got engaged on the 4th of July during a barbecue in Chicago. Chance and Kirsten have a two-year old daughter, Kensli Bennett. The three-time Grammy-winner also helped raise money for Chicago's school system as a Lyft driver, according to Page Six. He picked up a passengers while wearing a disguise, identified himself as "John," and had fun dropping hints about his true identity. He also encouraged riders to use the Lyft Round Up & Donate app feature to donate money to their favorite charity. In March, Chance pledged one million dollars to the Chicago Public Schools system. Last week, he pledged a million dollars to fund mental health services in the city.