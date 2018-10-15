Dierks Bentley closes the Mountain High Tour with sold-out Hollywood show featuring Dwight Yoakam

ABC Radio

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

wrapped up his 2018 Mountain High Tour with a sold-out Saturday night show at the Hollywood Bowl that also included a surprise appearance by. Openersandjoined Dierks and the country legend for an impromptu two-song jam. “This season of my life has been filled with so much meaning and purpose and this tour played a large role in that,” Dierks says, reflecting on the thirty-city run. “We launched it with the new album,” he continues, “which was in a lot of ways a reflection of the fans’ stories we’d heard out on the road, combined with my own personal life and career journey. We played and sold out bucket-list rooms like Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl.” “Most importantly, it was a year the friendships that already existed…were taken to new levels," Dierks adds. "The family atmosphere that existed on this tour is something I strive for every year and this year was no exception...it was one of the most fun touring seasons of my life on and off the stage.” Most of the Mountain High shows featured an appearance by Dierks’ 90’s covers band,, as well as a guest spot by LANCO’ssinging theclassic, “Sold (The Grundy County Auction.)”andalso re-appeared during Dierks set to perform their current top twenty hit together, “Burning Man.”