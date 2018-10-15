Dierks Bentley closes the Mountain High Tour with sold-out Hollywood show featuring Dwight Yoakam
Dierks Bentley wrapped up his 2018 Mountain High Tour with a sold-out Saturday night show at the Hollywood Bowl that also included a surprise appearance by Dwight Yoakam. Openers LANCO and Brothers Osborne joined Dierks and the country legend for an impromptu two-song jam. "This season of my life has been filled with so much meaning and purpose and this tour played a large role in that," Dierks says, reflecting on the thirty-city run. "We launched it with the new album," he continues, "which was in a lot of ways a reflection of the fans' stories we'd heard out on the road, combined with my own personal life and career journey. We played and sold out bucket-list rooms like Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl." "Most importantly, it was a year the friendships that already existed…were taken to new levels," Dierks adds. "The family atmosphere that existed on this tour is something I strive for every year and this year was no exception...it was one of the most fun touring seasons of my life on and off the stage." Most of the Mountain High shows featured an appearance by Dierks' 90's covers band, Hot Country Knights, as well as a guest spot by LANCO's Brandon Lancaster singing the John Michael Montgomery classic, "Sold (The Grundy County Auction.)" John and TJ Osborne also re-appeared during Dierks set to perform their current top twenty hit together, "Burning Man."