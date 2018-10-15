Disturbed’s David Draiman on ditching chin piercings: “It was time”

Credit: Travis Shinn
For years, Disturbed
frontman David Draiman
has sported two curved piercings in his chin
. However, his signature jewelry has been missing from recent press photos, and the musician has now confirmed that he's not wearing them anymore.
Speaking with Germany's DW
, Draiman calls the piercings a "pain," and says that he "felt it was time" to ditch them.
"It just felt kinda weird walking around like a 45-year-old Hot Topic kid," he laughs.
Disturbed will release their new album, Evolution
, this Friday.
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.