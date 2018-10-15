DJ Khaled celebrates son’s second birthday with spectacular carnival-themed party in Miami
DJ Khaled once again treated his son Asahd like a king with a spectacular second birthday party Saturday night in Miami. Asahd’s gifts included a miniature Ferrari, and a matching stroller, People.com reports. The bash, held in Marlins Park baseball stadium, featured a petting zoo, carnival rides, games, arts and crafts exhibits, and a special Asahd Khaled Brand Jordan Collection fashion show, according to Billboard. Yo Gotti was among the guests, and former New York Yankee baseball star Derek Jeter, now CEO of the Miami Marlins, presented Khaled with a $100,000 check for his We The Best Foundation. More than 250 local kids were also invited to join the party. At the party, Khaled announced a new charity initiative named after his son. The Asahd Initiative will provide financial support for children, primarily in the Miami area. “My son is the greatest gift of life,” Khaled told People. “Our children are the world’s biggest blessing, so I am so grateful to be able to celebrate his life with a carnival and to be hosting many inner-city kids and their families so everyone in our community can experience joy today...together in our hometown of Miami.” Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.