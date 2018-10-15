Drake squashes beef with Chris Brown; brings Breezy on stage during LA Concert
Drake has publicly ended his feud with Chris Brown. The two appeared on stage together Friday night during the Aubrey and the Three Migos concert at Staples Center in LA. Drake introduced Breezy, who performed “Party” from his latest album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon. Drizzy later posted a photo on Instagram of them together on stage, with the comment, “This is not a fan edit. Last time I was on stage with Breezy was 2009 at Virginia Commonwealth University...tonight I got to reconnect with him for the first night at Staples! I love a good full circle moment. Thank you.” For his part, Brown posted a video of the performance on his Instagram with the caption, “2 KINGZ!” He also captioned a photo with Drake, "DOUBLE DRAGONS." You may remember that in 2012, Drake and Brown were involved in a bottle-throwing incident at a New York City nightclub that left eight people injured, including NBA star Tony Parker. Brown wasn't the only celebrity to grace the stage for the Aubrey and The Three Migos Tour at Staples Center. Saturday, Travis Scott performed “Sicko Mode” and was joined by LeBron James. Then on Sunday, Cardi B performed “Motorsport” with her husband, Migos member Offset, along with fellow Migos members Quavo and Takeoff. The tour now heads to The Forum in nearby Inglewood, CA, for four more shows beginning Tuesday. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.