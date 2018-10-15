In a UK state of mind: Billy Joel to play London’s Wembley Stadium next year
After touring baseball stadiums this past summer, Billy Joel will rocking one of the most famous non-U.S. stadiums in the world in 2019. The Piano Man will perform at London's famed Wembley Stadium on June 22. So far, it's his only U.K. date announced for the year, and his first performance in London in over three years. Tickets to the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 19 via LiveNation.co.uk. In addition to his monthly shows at New York's Madison Square Garden, Billy continues to perform at arenas and stadiums through out the U.S. Since 2017, he's sold out nine stadiums, including selling out Chicago's Wrigley Field, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and Fenway Park in Boston for five years in a row. As previously reported, Billy will ring in 2019 at Nassau Coliseum, in his home turf of Long Island, New York. His next show at the Garden is October 27. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.