Justin & Selena: Who’s upset over who?
Justin Bieber's been looking gloomy lately, while his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez is seeking treatment for a so-called "emotional breakdown." According to People magazine, Selena is upset about Justin, and Justin's upset about Selena...maybe. A source tells People that Selena "isn't over" Justin, so news of his engagement and alleged marriage to Hailey Baldwin "threw her off guard and hit her hard.” But wait. Another source close to Selena tells People that Selena's breakdown -- which came after she suffered medical problems connected with her lupus and kidney transplant -- had nothing to do with Justin's news. "She’s also been dealing with other stressful situations and being back in the hospital was really difficult and brought back tough memories,” claims the source. "It’s not fair to say this caused it or that caused it because depression and anxiety is so layered...it's been a combination of things." As for Justin, a source close to the singer tells People, "It’s hard for him to hear that [Selena] isn’t doing well.” And another source claims, "He was extremely upset over what has happened to Selena. He feels like she is part of his life and he wants her to be happy and healthy.” However, the source says the reason that Justin was spotted crying while spotted out with Hailey last week wasn't because of Selena. The Bieber source tells People, "Justin had a bit of a rough week, but was doing better over the weekend...Like most people, he has his ups and downs...he feels bad that Selena isn’t doing well, but that has nothing to do with his gloomy mood a few days ago.” Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.